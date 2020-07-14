Netizens discuss Han Sol having the prototypical SM look when he was a trainee

Recently, a netizen posted on an online community a list of four trainees that everyone thought would make their debut with SM Entertainment but ended up leaving the agency.

From that list was the member Hansol who debuted with Newkidd and is now promoting with UNB after his appearance on the idol rebooting project show 'The Unit'.

He was a trainee at SM Entertainment and was close to debuting with the agency before leaving. The reasons for his departure are unspecified but fans were shocked after Hansol left SM.

Netizens were commenting on how Hansol's pre-debut look was a very prototypical SM Entertainment look as he gives off a boyish look with large round eyes.

Netizens commented:

"Hansol was really good in the Unit. SM Entertainment missed out after he left the agency."

"I heard he might have debuted with NCT. His looks are so fitting for NCT."

"Wow, he looks just like SM style."

"I still can't believe Hansol didn't debut with SM Entertainment. He was an SM trainee for such a long time."

