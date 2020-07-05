80

Netizens are amazed by BLACKPINK's AR-free live singing during encore performance

Netiens talked about BLACKPINK's live singing on 'Inkigayo'.

On July 5 KST, BLACKPINK delivered another performance on the SBS music program and landed on the first place with their pre-release single "How You Like That". During the encore stage, the girls began their live-singing, which was heard clearly without any extra AR layers.

On an online community forum, a netizen shared a clip from Twitter that presented how their singing sounded without AR:

The fan also uploaded several other videos and fancam in which you can hear the girls singing live. 

Some netizen comments include:

"So good...I love Jennie's voice"

"You can see how good they are if you watch the full clip of the encore"

"BLACKPINK was always good at live singing"

"You can hear how comfortable their singing is"
"Without even giving much effort like the main stage, the girls are good"

"Rose's vocals are unbelievable"

What do you think of BLACKPINK's live vocal sound?

primrose0510119 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

I'm so glad the girls are getting the recognition from korean netizens they deserve. The've improved so much in the last four years from debut.

5

samael935 pts 58 minutes ago 3
58 minutes ago

rose vocals are insane, she is from another planet.

