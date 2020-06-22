1

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 15 minutes ago

Momoland revealed to have signed with ICM Partners to prepare for global promotions

According to U.S. media outlet 'Forbes' on June 22, Momoland have signed on with ICM Partners in preparation for their global promotions!

Previously, ICM Partners also signed on with K-Pop stars such as Kim Chung Ha, Ha Sung Woon, and more through a connection with 'KAMP Global'. 

Also according to 'Forbes', the Momoland girls are currently gearing up for a comeback in late summer with a full album, just a short while after the release of their special album 'Starry Night' earlier this month. 

Best of luck to Momoland in their worldwide promotions! 

Y'all get your tickets fast!

