Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Jamie (Park Ji Min) says people don't recognize her after image change

AKP STAFF

Jamie (Park Ji Min) says people don't recognize her after her image change.

On July 7, Jamie featured as a guest on 'Video Star', and she talked about her name and image change from Park Ji Min as a JYP Entertainment artist into Jamie. She expressed, "When I was in my second year of middle school, my image was set on an audition program, so the public often said I look like Park Ji Min." She said that after her image change, "I came on the show to promote Jamie and let people know about Jamie."

As for why she changed her name, Jamie expressed, "My original English name is Jamie. After the audition program, they got to know me as Park Ji Min, and I promoted as that name. When my contract with JYP Entertainment came to an end, I changed my name to Jamie."

In other news, Jamie competed on the recently wrapped up Mnet reality show 'Good Girl'.

Aga_C2,647 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

She does look a lot different. Its probably mainly due to her losing her baby-fat in her cheeks, losing her signature bangs and using a more western makeup style now. But also I never see her making these kind of faces anymore.. which I miss

Secretninja3123,684 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Honestly, she seems much happier now. It's nice to see she doesn't feel to need to mold herself in to something she's not. This image suits her well and feels more like the real her :)

