Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for June 28 to July 4

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.

Check out the chart rankings from June 28 to July 4 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

1. BLACKPINK - "How You Like That" - 50,300,439 Points

2. BLOO - "Downtown Baby" - 39,925,032 Points

3. Hwa Sa - "Maria" - 31,084,518 Points

4. IU ft. Suga - "Eight" - 29,313,270 Points

5. Sunmi - "pporappippam" - 26,612,565 Points

6. Jo Jung Suk - "Aloha" - 26,230,916 Points

7. Zico ft. Rain - "Summer Hate" - 25,772,576 Points

8. IU - "Into the I-LAND" - 24,607,274 Points

9. Jeon Mi Do - "I Knew I Love" - 22,321,692 Points

10. Oh My Girl - "Nonstop" - 20,864,248 Points

< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

1. Baekhyun - 'Delight'

2. IZ*ONE - 'Oneiric Diary (幻想日記)'

3. AB6IX - 'VIVID'

4. WOODZ - 'EQUAL'



5. Hwa Sa - 'Maria'



6. Lee Jin Hyuk - 'Splash!'



7. Seventeen - 'Heng:garæ'



8. Stray Kids - 'GO生'



9. Baekhyun - 'Delight (Kit Version)'



10. MONSTA X - 'FANTASIA X'







< Top 10 songs sung at Karaoke >

1. Jo Jung Suk - "Aloha"

2. Standing Egg - "Old Song"

3. H:CODE - "Dream Of You"



4. Hwang In Wook - "I Think I'm Drunk"

5. Hwang In Wook - "Phocha"

6. Jin Minho - "Half"

7. Monday Kiz - "My Love Has Faded Away"

8. Shin Ye Young - "Why Do We Have To Breakup"

9. MC The Max - "Bloom"

10. An Nyeong - "Dial Your Number"





Source: Gaon

