IU reveals why she's fond of Oh My Girl

IU revealed why she's fond of Oh My Girl.



Oh My Girl's Hyojung and Seunghee were guests on IU's latest episode of her YouTube series 'Homebody Signal', and the singer-songwriter only had praise for the girl group. IU expressed, "Before we get into it, I want to explain why I started to like Oh My Girl." She added, "We went to the same hair salon. From what I've heard about all the celebrities, I've only heard praises about Oh My Girl."



Hyojung responded, "That's the same with IU sunbaenim as well," while Seunghee said, "The praises about you are widely known." IU then joked, "Of course, I guess for me. I don't really have bad rumors about me."



Watch the full episode of 'Homebody Signal' above, and make sure to turn on English captions!