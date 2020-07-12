Korean netizens react to daily increase of coronavirus patients in the US

Korean netizens are reacting to the increasing number of coronavius patients in the United States.

On July 12, SBS reported that the number of new coronavirus patients during the day hit 67,000 in the United States. The coverage also highlighted the lack of action taken by President Donald Trump who, meanwhile, visited the state of Florida for his presidential election campaign.

According to the report, it has been only three months since the number of new patients in a day figured up to 30,000. After the recent economic re-opening, the state of Texas saw a 849% increase in the number of patients, 887% in Arizona, and 1,237% in Florida. Furthermore, the number of individuals receiving urgent care have increased at the rate of 500% to 600%.

Such rate is alarming the netizens who suspect that there will be a limited number of hospital rooms and emergency care available to new patients.

To this news, Korean netizens responded with the biggest criticism involving the lack of public awareness, such as the failure to use face masks and not observing social distancing rules.

Some comments include:

"Isn't it the fault of the citizens who are not wearing masks? Wear masks now...the best vaccine is the mask."

"What are the people of USA doing? If it were Korea, then the people probably would have changed presidents several times."

"Wow, the businessmen are ruining politics"

"There are some people who are making a lot of effort in the US. But a lot of the young people are not taking the necessary procedures...if we were in the same positions, would we blame the president?"

"I don't know, in Korea we have our hands full taking care of our own needs and situations..."



