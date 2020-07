Eric Nam has released a casual, idle concept image for his upcoming 4th mini album 'The Other Side'!

Judging by the simple first concept image, Eric Nam plans on returning with a more relaxed, feel-good album in 'The Other Side'. The mini album contains a total of 5 new songs including "Trouble With You", "Paradise", "How You Been", "Down For You", and the Korean version of "Love Die Young".

Look forward to the singer/song-writer's comeback, set for this July 30 at 6 PM KST!