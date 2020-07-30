Netizens LOL seeing VICTON member Sejun's reaction after he spills tonkatsu sauce on his Macbook

Back on July 29, VICTON's Sejun decided to have dinner with fans through a 'V Live' broadcast!

The idol was thrilled not only because of his delicious tonkatsu dinner, but also because he got to chat with fans rather than eating by himself for once. However, the tonkatsu sauce had other ideas for the excited Sejun...

????

?????????

!!!!!!!!!!!!!

/mental breakdown/

/When your life is a sitcom/





THE END...

NOT!!

And lastly, after cleaning everything up, capture time with fans!

Seeing the hilarious accident unfold, netizens commented, "He denounced tonkatsu sauce from his life afterward kekekekekeke", "Don't forget, he's also the biggest scardie-cat of VICTON kekekeke", "I can't believe he didn't go off cursing honestly, if it were me I would be screaming some profanities", "How funny would it be if he got an endorsement offer for tonkatsu sauce kekekeke", "Oh no, he ate tonkatsu without any sauce?!", and more!

In another interesting turn of events, shortly after the broadcast some fans decided to put together a sweet gift for Sejun! One fansite informed fellow fans, "We've delivered a new Macbook to the company for Sejun to use for his producing work, since he spilled tonkatsu sauce on his old one!! Of course we enrolled in Apple Care+ for our precious troublemaker (smile). To make sure it works well while Sejun is working on music, we got all the good specifics, so please use it well (smile). We hope for the safe recovery of all the data from the old Apple-katsu..."

Hopefull Sejun received his gracious gift from fans!