(G)I-DLE spin their chances in 'DDDD' teaser clip

(G)I-DLE have dropped their teaser clip for "DDDD"!



After Cube Entertainment announced their summer comeback, (G)I-DLE revealed the teaser clip below on Twitter. The clip reveals a few spins of the slot machine until it lands on "DDDD".



The group recently released their digital single "i"M THE TREND", and back in April, they dropped their third mini album 'I trust'.



Stay tuned for updates on (G)I-DLE's comeback.



