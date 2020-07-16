Soyu bares her legs in 'Gotta Go' teaser image

Soyu has dropped a new teaser image for "Gotta Go".



After her previous bold teaser, Soyu released the teaser image of her bare legs below. The teaser image also features the lines, "Don't hesitate. Action. You know it. My tension. Be your motivation. I'm a bit dazzling. Dazzling to your eyes."



Soyu's new single "Gotta Go" drops on July 28 KST. Stay tuned for updates.

