13

4

News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

EXO-SC's first album '1 Billion Views' tops iTunes album charts in 50 countries

AKP STAFF

EXO-SC's first full-length album has topped the iTunes album charts!

Shortly after its global release, the EXO unit EXO-SC's album '1 Billion Views' topped iTunes album charts in a total of 50 countries including France, Sweden, Japan, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Armenia, Bahrain, Belarus, Bolivia, Brunei, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Chile, Costa Rica, Czech Republic, Dominican Republic, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, and more. 

Furthermore, the album hit #1 on music charts such as Hanteo, Synnara Records, and Hottracks.

In other news, the duo revealed that they are willing to carry out this mission if their album ranks #1 in the charts. Will the boys go through with the promise?

Congratulations, EXO-SC!

  1. EXO-SC
3 866 Share 76% Upvoted

0

staretitties-43 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Saw this MV it straight trash, but its still way better than anything BTS put out in years.

Share

-2

fesorb-322 pts 1 hour ago 1
1 hour ago

wonder how much SM is spending on bots to manipulate the charts in an attempt to make these losers relevant...........................

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND