EXO-SC's first album '1 Billion Views' tops iTunes album charts in 50 countries

EXO-SC's first full-length album has topped the iTunes album charts!

Shortly after its global release, the EXO unit EXO-SC's album '1 Billion Views' topped iTunes album charts in a total of 50 countries including France, Sweden, Japan, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Armenia, Bahrain, Belarus, Bolivia, Brunei, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Chile, Costa Rica, Czech Republic, Dominican Republic, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, and more.

Furthermore, the album hit #1 on music charts such as Hanteo, Synnara Records, and Hottracks.

In other news, the duo revealed that they are willing to carry out this mission if their album ranks #1 in the charts. Will the boys go through with the promise?

Congratulations, EXO-SC!