EXO-SC's Chanyeol and Sehun are willing to do this if their album '1 Billion View' ranks number 1 in the charts

EXO-SC's Chanyeol and Sehun appeared on Naver's VLive to express their confidence in their new album '1 Billion Views'. The two artists claimed they will bungee jump when their album ranks number 1 in the charts.

Chanyeol and Sehun appeared on a live broadcast on July 13th to talk about their new album, how they feel about the release, and also describe the themes for their songs. '1 Billion View' is the first album released by EXO-SC and the album uses impressive funky-retro sound along with the disco-like rhythm.

Sehun and Chanyeol both expressed their excitement for the release of their album and anticipated how many fans will like the album. They expressed that this is their first full album so they both couldn't wait to show their fans. They have made various teasers to show the album to their fans.

During the live broadcast, Sehun and Chanyeol also unboxed their new album. Chanyeol said, "the album came out pretty" and Sehun said, "the album came out fancy" as they went on to explain about each song on the album.



Also, on this day, Sehun revealed that there was a challenge that he wants his fandom EXO-L to try. Recently, there has been an increase in artists creating challenges for their fans to follow during their promotion. Sehun revealed that he wants his fans to try a challenge as well since the challenges are popular.

Chanyeol added that this challenge will be easy so that anyone can follow along. He said that they are in the process of creating the video so he wants his fans to upload the challenge after following along.

Then, the two explained their solo songs a bit more before explaining about their plans of bungee jumping if their album ranks number 1.

Chanyeol said, "I thought I would be confident I can bungee jump but I don't want to try it again." Sehun promised, "I'm really bad at bungee jumping but if we win first place, we'll upload a video of us bungee jumping."

The fans are excited to see the duo test their courage in bungee jumping if their album ranks first place in the charts.