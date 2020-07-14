Man in his 40s fined for maliciously commenting on Sunmi

Sunmi's malicious commenter has been fined.

On July 14 KST, the courtroom declared that criminal 'A' (48) has received a monetary penalty of 500,000 KRW (roughly 500 USD) for maliciously commenting on singer Sunmi.

Last year in December, 'A' left a comment under Sunmi's photo shared on an online community saying that she "looks like a bar hostess."

The man was punished for publicly insulting the figure on a "site that any given person can access, leaving a comment that can make the victim feel humiliated."

Furthermore, the court ruled that the comment was "crude with malicious intentions," and that the victim "refused to pardon him." It has been announced that the perpetrator himself also "did not attempt to restore the damage."

The amount of 500,000 KRW was decided after taking into consideration that 'A' uploaded the comment only once. Meanwhile, Sunmi's agency MAKEUS Entertainment announced that the company will continue to make an effort to punish any malicious commenters in the future.

