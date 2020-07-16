CSJH The Grace's Sunday shares happy wedding day photos with her fellow SM family

On July 15, former CSJH The Grace member Sunday looked back on her wedding day by sharing joyful photos with her fellow SM Entertainment family members!

Sunday's wedding ceremony took place just this past weekend on July 12, where the singer/actress tied the knot with a non-celebrity businessman. Many of her fellow co-workers attended Sunday's wedding ceremony to congratulate the couple, starting with her fellow CSJH The Grace members Stephanie and Linah, to Girls' Generation's Taeyeon, Hyoyeon, and Seohyun, Super Junior's Eunhyuk and Siwon, TraxX's Ginjo, actor Ki Do Hoon, singer Roh Ji Hoon, and more!

Sunday fondly recalled in her recent Instagram post alongside the heartwarming photos, "My beloved members, hoobaes, and co-workers." Congratulations again to Sunday on her marriage!

