BTOB's Hyunsik teases a surprise self-composed single dedicated to fans while away for mandatory service

It looks like BTOB's Hyunsik left a meaningful surprise behind for his fans, prior to his enlistment for mandatory service back in May!

Hyunsik will be releasing a new, self-composed solo digital single this coming July 21 at 6 PM KST, titled "Left Over" (literal translation). Composed, written, and produced by Hyunsik, the track also features Hyunsik on the acoustic guitar as well as through his vocals. You can check out the idol's digital single cover image, below!

Are you missing the BTOB members currently away on their mandatory service duties?