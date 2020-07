RBW Entertainment's new girl group PURPLE K!SS has unveiled pre-debut teasers of the 6th member, Park Ji Eun!

As many of you know, PURPLE K!SS will mark RBW's first new girl group to debut in 6 years, after MAMAMOO. Out of a total of 7-members, Park Ji Eun is the 6th member up to reveal her fancy "Fashion" pre-debut trailer and trailer images.

You can also catch Park Ji Eun's full "Fashion" trailer from earlier today, below!