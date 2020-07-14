ATEEZ' label responds to 'cultural appropriation' concerns for 'ZERO: FEVER' teaser image

ATEEZ' label has responded to cultural appropriation concerns for their recent 'ZERO: FEVER' teaser image.



On July 14, KQ Entertainment released the official teaser image for the group's comeback above, and Hongjoong's braided hairstyle has sparked some criticism and conversation about cultural appropriation. The label stated, "From the images released on July 14, ATEEZ member Hongjoong's hair in the title#2 image was styled considering the concept of the song without any other intended purpose. Therefore, ATEEZ and KQ Entertainment had no intention to commercialize or depreciate other cultures at all."



KQ Entertainment continued that they would do their best to review and check "historical backgrounds, characteristics, and the cultures in the production process." Hongjoong's hairstyle will also be changed during promotions and broadcast activities following the release of 'ZERO: FEVER Part. 1'.



The label apologized, stating, "We ask for your understanding that it's not possible to edit and modify the hairstyle of the member in this album's photos, music videos, and other content because we've completed the preparation for the album."



'ZERO: FEVER' drops on July 29 KST.