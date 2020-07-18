BLACKPINK occupy top 3 spots on female Individual brand value rankings for July

The Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation has published the brand value rankings of individual female K-Pop idols for the month of July.

From June 19 to July 20, the institute conducted big data analysis on data collected from 510 individual girl group members, including in media activity, participation, community activity, communication, etc. Comparing with the index in June 2020, the activity for July has increased by 4.60%.

In the July edition of female individual brand value rankings, girl group BLACKPINK sweeps the top 3 spots, with Jennie topping the rankings with an index of 4,820,968 (108.19% increase). Lisa grabs the second spot with 3,468,433 (147.51% increase) and Jisoo follows closely in third with 3,310,960 (92.70% increase).

From 4th to 10th are: Red Velvet’s Seulgi, Red Velvet’s Irene, BLACKPINK’s Rose, MAMAMOO's Hwasa, Oh My Girl’s Arin, GFriend’s Eunha, GFriend’s SinB.

Check out the full analysis below!