EXO's Chanyeol and Studio.NNG will collab with artist JEAN BASQUIAT for a new song

Studio.NNG will collab with renowned artist Jean Basquiat. Studio NNG will make the teaser music for the exhibition for 'Jean Michel Basquiat'.

Studio.NNG is a YouTube channel that is a joint collaboration with EXO's Chanyeol and SM Entertainment director MQ. They recently received the chance to work on the teaser music for the famous artist Jean Basquiat.



Studio.NNG previously released the teaser for this collaboration on July 15th and now they released a detailed video of when the song will be released along with their work progress.

The complete song will be released in August, so stay tuned for more updates.