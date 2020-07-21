ATEEZ release 'Inception' version teaser images of Hongjoong & Seonghwa

ATEEZ have released dramatic new individual teaser photos of members Hongjoong and Seonghwa, ahead of the release of their 4th mini album 'Zero: Fever Part. 1'!

For their "Inception" version concept images, Hongjoong and Seonghwa portray the mood of passionate, rebellious youths caught up in a fever for their dreams. Meanwhile, ATEEZ will be dropping a series of "Inception" and "Thanxx" version teasers throughout this week until their full comeback date, on July 29 at 6 PM KST.



A day prior to their comeback, ATEEZ also plan on holding an online showcase, 'ATEEZ Air Con - Zero: Fever Part.1' on July 28 at 10 PM KST.