Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 days ago

ATEEZ release 'Inception' version teaser images of Hongjoong & Seonghwa

AKP STAFF

ATEEZ have released dramatic new individual teaser photos of members Hongjoong and Seonghwa, ahead of the release of their 4th mini album 'Zero: Fever Part. 1'!

For their "Inception" version concept images, Hongjoong and Seonghwa portray the mood of passionate, rebellious youths caught up in a fever for their dreams. Meanwhile, ATEEZ will be dropping a series of "Inception" and "Thanxx" version teasers throughout this week until their full comeback date, on July 29 at 6 PM KST. 

A day prior to their comeback, ATEEZ also plan on holding an online showcase, 'ATEEZ Air Con - Zero: Fever Part.1' on July 28 at 10 PM KST. 

  1. ATEEZ
  2. Seonghwa
  3. Hongjoong
misayagami24473 pts 2 days ago 0
2 days ago

Sooo good looking I love it cant wait for the come back!!!

Share

0

oopsiedaisy511 pts 2 days ago 0
2 days ago

Gorgeous pics

Share

