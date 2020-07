BLACKPINK's Jennie has achieved a new milestone!

After releasing "SOLO" back in November 2018, she has become the first female solo Korean artist to achieve over 500 million views for a music video.

Jennie set another record with “SOLO” as the 1st Korean Female Solo Artist to achieve 500 million views on Youtube!!! Blinks are so proud of you Jennie ❤️ Congrats to our queen! 🎉🎉🎉 #JennieSOLO500M#RecordsFairyJennie pic.twitter.com/dMOclSPBM0 — 젠바🙈💕 (@jendeukiebabo) July 27, 2020

The only other Korean solo artist to have achieved over 500 million views is Psy. Congratulations Jennie!