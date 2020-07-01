7

2

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 57 minutes ago

1THE9 reveal track list for 3rd mini album 'Turn Over'

AKP STAFF

1THE9 revealed the track list for their third mini album 'Turn Over'.

The track list for 1THE9's upcoming album reveals their title song "Bad Guy", "Paradise", "Glow", "Dream in the Sky", and an instrumental of "Bad Guy". The teaser image also reveals the black and denim concept for the group's comeback. 

'Turn Over' is set for release on July 16.

  1. 1THE9
  2. TURN OVER
0 313 Share 78% Upvoted
A Pink, EXID, Girl
The last girl groups left from the 2.5 generation
16 hours ago   45   58,800
AB6IX
[Album & MV Review] AB6IX – 'VIVID'
17 hours ago   2   785

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND