1THE9 reveal track list for 3rd mini album 'Turn Over'

1THE9 revealed the track list for their third mini album 'Turn Over'.
The track list for 1THE9's upcoming album reveals their title song "Bad Guy", "Paradise", "Glow", "Dream in the Sky", and an instrumental of "Bad Guy". The teaser image also reveals the black and denim concept for the group's comeback.
'Turn Over' is set for release on July 16.
