Shinhwa’s Junjin & Kwon Hyun Bin talk about dealing with sasaengs on 'TMI News'

Shinhwa’s Junjin and Kwon Hyun Bin talked about dealing with sasaengs on 'TMI News'.



On the July 8th episode of 'TMI News', the two talked about their experiences with obsessive and creepy fans who invade their privacy. Kwon Hyun Bin, also known as VIINI, expressed, "Fans kept contacting me, so I changed my phone number 3 times. The first time I changed to a new number, I thought that someone might find it. I designed my profile to look like someone who sells sweet potatoes. I put up a photo of sweet potatoes and wrote, 'Please send inquiries about purchasing.'"



He added, "Still, they ended up messaging me asking 'How much are the sweet potatoes? I'll buy some, Hyun Bin." Junjin then advised that he not register the phone under his own name, saying, "You shouldn't do that. If you do, they can just keep finding it."



The Shinhwa member continued, "One time when I changed my number, I got a call immediately after I came outside. It was a fan, who said to me, 'Congrats on changing your number.' I wondered, 'What am I supposed to do?' At the time, there was no way to reject calls."



Kwon Hyun Bin then commented, "It seems like young people do it because they're curious, but..."