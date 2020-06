WayV's Xiaojun is giving off his fiercest gaze in teaser images for the group's upcoming album 'Awaken the World'.

Xiaojun is seen posing in a denim vest and trousers while posing amongst metal piping. The group is definitely gearing up to provide fans with some amazing music and content, so stay tuned for the album's release on June 9 at 6 PM KST.