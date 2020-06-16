Top Secret member Yohan has passed away on June 16th according to an exclusive report by SPOTV News on June 17th. The cause of death was not revealed at the family's request.

Yohan was 28 years and this news comes as a devastating shock to many fans as he had been active on social media until recently and recently celebrated his birthday.

Yohan was born in 1992 and debuted in 2017 as a member of Top Secret.

Yohan's Final YouTube Stream

We send our sincerest condolences to Yohan's family, friends, and colleagues.