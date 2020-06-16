48

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 52 minutes ago

BREAKING
Top Secret's Yohan revealed to have passed away

Top Secret member Yohan has passed away on June 16th according to an exclusive report by SPOTV News on June 17th. The cause of death was not revealed at the family's request.

Yohan was 28 years and this news comes as a devastating shock to many fans as he had been active on social media until recently and recently celebrated his birthday. 

Yohan was born in 1992 and debuted in 2017 as a member of Top Secret.

Yohan's Final YouTube Stream

We send our sincerest condolences to Yohan's family, friends, and colleagues. 

jiritzuyu60 pts 49 minutes ago 0
49 minutes ago

rest in peace :(

Anni36536 pts 47 minutes ago 0
47 minutes ago

That is so sudden and sad! But I too, send my condolences to his family, friends and his colleagues Top Secret

