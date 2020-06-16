Rookie actress Jo Seung Hee gains massive attention for her gorgeous visuals, netizens say she gives off Krystal-YoonA vibes

Rookie actress Jo Seung Hee is gaining massive attention from netizens due to her gorgeous visuals.

A recently popular community post showed pictures of the newly signed actress who is an '02 Liner, comparing her to Krystal and YoonA. She is now an actress under the talent agency Gold Medalist alongside big names like Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji.

Many netizens are in awe of Jo Seung Hee's lovely visuals and adding their own opinions to the post, saying:

"How is it possible to be that pretty?"

"Insane. She's gorgeous."

"Wow. I want to stan this person."

"I'm fascinated by how pretty her side profile is."

"She does look like Krystal when she debuted."

"She's lucky to be so pretty."

What do you think? Check out more pictures below.