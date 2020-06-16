Netizens react to a sasaeng fan who spent over 12 million KRW (~9898 thousand USD) on idol merchandise

A viral community post placed a spotlight on a sasaeng fan who spent over 12 million KRW (~9898 USD) on merchandise from the idol group Seventeen.

Besides spending an exorbitant amount of money on idol related goods, the fan was held back because she missed too much school while following around idols. Her father was seen shedding tears after the family appeared on a recent broadcast of 'Hello Counselor'. Due to rising issues of sasaeng fans, many netizens chimed in with their opinions on the issue, saying:





"The dad... I feel so bad for him."

"This is an illness. A real illness."

"This becomes really severe when you're trying to escape reality."

"I just feel really bad for the parents."

"If you're going to be a fan, use your own money, not your family's."

"I have chills. Is this a real sasaeng? Going on TV without shame."



What do you think of this issue?