Netizens react to a sasaeng fan who spent over 12 million KRW (~9898 thousand USD) on idol merchandise

A viral community post placed a spotlight on a sasaeng fan who spent over 12 million KRW (~9898 USD) on merchandise from the idol group Seventeen

Besides spending an exorbitant amount of money on idol related goods, the fan was held back because she missed too much school while following around idols. Her father was seen shedding tears after the family appeared on a recent broadcast of 'Hello Counselor'. Due to rising issues of sasaeng fans, many netizens chimed in with their opinions on the issue, saying: 


"The dad... I feel so bad for him."

"This is an illness. A real illness."

"This becomes really severe when you're trying to escape reality."

"I just feel really bad for the parents."

"If you're going to be a fan, use your own money, not your family's."

"I have chills. Is this a real sasaeng? Going on TV without shame."

What do you think of this issue? 

these people need therapy as they clearly are so unhappy in real life that they escape into a fantasy world of idols, but unlike someone who escapes into the world of video games, books or movies, these people are also harming idols and other fans with their obsessive manic behavior. this clearly happens in every country, but seems to be worse in the countries where receiving therapy is a new thing and some people feel ashamed to even consider. and parents need to stop complaining on a show and go take their child to a specialist.

2

So she's still in (or at least started doing this) while she was in still in high school? Which means she's a minor. Which means her father should have actually been a parent. I don't even feel bad for the parents. They're the parents! It's their job to take care of their kids, not to enable them to stalk an idol group.

