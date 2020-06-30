TOMORROW x TOGETHER turn into star volleyball players in their 2nd Japanese single concept photos

The boys of TOMORROW x TOGETHER have returned as star volleyball players, in their latest Japanese single concept images!

TOMORROW x Together's 2nd Japanese single album 'Drama' is set for release in stores this coming August 19. The album comes in a total of 6 unique versions including first press limited editions A, B, and C, a regular edition, a limited Weverse shop edition, as well as a limited Universal Music store eversion.

The group will be releasing their first ever Japanese original single "Drama" as a part of the upcoming single album, in addition to the Japanese versions of "Everlasting Shine" and "Can't You See Me?".

While you wait for the full single album release, check out TXT's stylish concept images below!