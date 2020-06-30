'Mentos' shows love for Seventeen after fans notice Junghan's stage outfit pockets filled with the candies

Back on June 28 during their comeback stage on SBS's 'Inkigayo', Seventeen's Junghan captured fans' hearts with his stylish and cute overall stage outfit!

After successfully holding their comeback stages, Seventeen said hello to fans behind the scenes. During this moment, the members spilled to fans that the pockets of Junghan's overalls were filled with candy!

As you can see below, Junghan's front pockets contain Korean dalgona candies and 'Mentos' candy wrappers. Junghan comments, "There's dalgona and there was 'Mentos' too, but we ate them all".

When the fun contents of Junghan's pockets went viral among fans, 'Mentos USA' also took notice! Not only did 'Mentos USA' comment via Twitter (above), "What is life? This is too awesome", but the candy brand also told fans that they would be happy to send more 'Mentos' for Seventeen!

Did you catch Seventeen's comeback stage this past weekend on SBS's 'Inkigayo'?