Sunmi is continuing to raise anticipations for her upcoming single "pporappippam" through another teaser image.

The gorgeous solo star is seen staring moodily into the camera as she sets off sparklers at night. Sunmi's summer-themed teaser definitely gives off a nostalgic vibe that has fans longing to hear the song and see more of this dreamy concept.

stay tuned for SUnmi's release on June 29.