Kim Chung Ha has dropped a time table for her comeback.

The time table is for her 2nd pre-release single. According to the time table, she'll be releasing teaser images on the 24th and 25th, release a concept clip on the 26th, release concept images from the 27th to the 29th, and then release her tracklist, online cover image, MV teaser, and so forth, until the release of the pre-release on July 6th. There's also a mysterious date for July 9th.

Check it out below!