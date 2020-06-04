17

13

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Nature's Chaebin reveals flowery teaser images for 'Nature World: Code M'

AKP STAFF

Nature's Chaebin is the latest member to be featured in flowery teaser images for 'Nature World: Code M'.

In one concept photo, Chaebin is dressed in white as she sits against an open window, and in the second concept photo, she's reflected in 3 mirrors. Nature's third single album 'Nature World: Code M' drops on June 17 KST.

Stay tuned for updates on Nature's return.

  1. Nature
  2. CHAEBIN
1 690 Share 57% Upvoted

0

yaja-yaha648 pts 8 hours ago 0
8 hours ago

Her hair is just gorgeous!
Also the first picture is just so pretty!

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND