Red Velvet's Joy shares adorable photos of outing with GFriend's Yerin

Red Velvet's Joy shared adorable photos of a recent outing with GFriend's Yerin.



On June 17, Joy shared the below photos of the two on Instagram, and fans are loving the friendship between the two idol stars. The photos reveal Joy and Yerin at a cute cafe, where they pose and enjoy iced coffees.



Along with A Pink's Hayoung, Joy and Yerin are known to be best friends, and the trio were previously spotted at SM Entertainment's dance studio and on a karaoke date. The Red Velvet and GFriend member were also seen visiting a shoe store together earlier this month.



Stay tuned for updates on Red Velvet and GFriend.



