Red Velvet's Joy, Gfriend's Yerin, and A Pink's Hayoung have been spotted going on a karaoke date.

Joy uploaded clips on January 6th of the girls singing their hit songs such as A Pink's "No No No", Red Velvet's "Zimzalabimbim", and Gfriend's "Rough" for their adoring fans.

It looks like they're having so much fun!