Seventeen has revealed their highlight medley for their upcoming 7th mini-album 'Heng:garae'.

The medley video showcases the group's versatility and prowess as artists. Although the album contains a variety of genres, all the songs are perfect to groove to on a warm summer night. Fun pop and smooth R&B showcase the members' smooth vocals.

Stay tuned for the group's comeback on June 22 at 6 PM KST!