Watch Zico's stylish + funny CF teaser for 'Binggrae' crab chips

Netizens are dying of laughter from Block B member/solo artist Zico's latest CF teaser!

In the CF teaser clip above, Zico partners up with a particular brand called 'Côtes Guerang'. The musician rocks various styles of fashion items ranging from button-ups and covers, to sunglasses, jewelry, etc.

But in fact, the CF teaser is a promotional clip for the popular crab chip brand, 'Kkotgaerang' from food corporation 'Binggrae'!

What's more is that according to recent business media outlet reports, 'Binggrae' has even registered the new identity for their popular crab chip brand - 'Côtes Guerang' - as a trademarked brand name in departments such as clothing, accessories, and footwear!

With this new information in mind, netizens re-watched the the short CF teaser and noticed that within a few quick seconds, Zico was seen modeling all kinds of fashion items inspired by the crab chip brand, may of the fashion items already sporting the 'Côtes Guerang' logo. Below, you can see Zico making a unique hand sign for 'Côtes Guerang'.

Of course, fans also noted how Zico recently took part in a photoshoot for 'Bvlgari' jewelry. (In Korean, the pronunciation of 'Bulgari' is similar to the word for 'Starfish' which is 'Bulgasari'.)

"He posed in 'Bulgari' recently and now he's suddenly a crab."



The full version of Zico's 'Côtes Guerang' CF for 'Binggrae' crab chips is set for release on June 30!