Pentagon is ready to promote with their 'Road to Kingdom' single.

The boys will be releasing "Basquiat" officially, and they've now released a teaser image for the single. "Basquiat" is not only the song from their final 'Road to Kingdom' stage, but also the first song they will have after Jinho has enlisted.

"Basquiat" has no official release date yet, but it will be 'coming soon'.