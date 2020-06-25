9

BLACKPINK's '#JENNIE' trends worldwide on Twitter after being called an adorable dumpling

BLACKPINK's Jennie is trending worldwide on Twitter.

On June 26 KST, the BLACKPINK member's name '#JENNIE' began trending worldwide after adorably denying her persona as a human "dumpling". When a fan called her a dumpling during a video interaction, Jennie replied, "Why do you keep calling me dumpling? I'm not a dumpling!".

To this reaction, fans refused to take Jennie's denial and began posting a series of Jennie's moments as a dumpling lookalike:

The hashtag also includes a cute dumpling emoji at the end. In other news, it is less than 24 hours away from the drop of BLACKPINK's pre-release single, "How You Like That"!

Do you agree that Jennie is the perfect human version of a dumpling?

