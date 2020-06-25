BLACKPINK's '#JENNIE' trends worldwide on Twitter after being called an adorable dumpling

BLACKPINK's Jennie is trending worldwide on Twitter.

On June 26 KST, the BLACKPINK member's name '#JENNIE' began trending worldwide after adorably denying her persona as a human "dumpling". When a fan called her a dumpling during a video interaction, Jennie replied, "Why do you keep calling me dumpling? I'm not a dumpling!".

To this reaction, fans refused to take Jennie's denial and began posting a series of Jennie's moments as a dumpling lookalike:

#JENNIE trending ww at #1 right before their comeback yup yup that’s the right way to start it pic.twitter.com/IzneWZ0qvV — (@jnkim) June 25, 2020

how many dumplings do you see in this pic i see 3 #JENNIE pic.twitter.com/l5KBuThSKO — ً (@firejennie) June 25, 2020

The hashtag also includes a cute dumpling emoji at the end. In other news, it is less than 24 hours away from the drop of BLACKPINK's pre-release single, "How You Like That"!

Do you agree that Jennie is the perfect human version of a dumpling?