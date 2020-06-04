BTS, MONSTA X, & more share words of support for #BlackLivesMatter

Global, influential K-Pop groups BTS and MONSTA X have also spoken up to show their open support of the #BlackLivesMatter movement, a major movement across the United States against racism in response to a series of unjust murders caused by police.

BTS took to the group's Twitter platform dedicated toward communicating directly with their fans, to leave since words of support, as you can see below:

우리는 인종차별에 반대합니다.

우리는 폭력에 반대합니다.

나, 당신, 우리 모두는 존중받을 권리가 있습니다. 함께 하겠습니다.



We stand against racial discrimination.

We condemn violence.

You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together.#BlackLivesMatter — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) June 4, 2020

Similarly, MONSTA X expressed their support with:

Rising rookie boy group ATEEZ was also seen leaving words of support for #BlackLivesMatter, as you can see below.

같은 빛 받아도 다른 빛깔, 색에는 없지 책임.



We stand in solidarity with those who have given their lives for the right to be heard. #StopRacism #StopTheViolence#BlackLivesMatter — ATEEZ(에이티즈) (@ATEEZofficial) June 4, 2020

Over the past week, various Korean stars and celebrities have shared their awareness and voice of support toward the ongoing U.S. movement, alongside their global fans.