9

7

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 22 minutes ago

BTS, MONSTA X, & more share words of support for #BlackLivesMatter

AKP STAFF

Global, influential K-Pop groups BTS and MONSTA X have also spoken up to show their open support of the #BlackLivesMatter movement, a major movement across the United States against racism in response to a series of unjust murders caused by police. 

BTS took to the group's Twitter platform dedicated toward communicating directly with their fans, to leave since words of support, as you can see below: 

Similarly, MONSTA X expressed their support with:

Rising rookie boy group ATEEZ was also seen leaving words of support for #BlackLivesMatter, as you can see below. 

Over the past week, various Korean stars and celebrities have shared their awareness and voice of support toward the ongoing U.S. movement, alongside their global fans.

  1. ATEEZ
  2. BTS
  3. MONSTA X
3 2,105 Share 56% Upvoted

-1

rainmochi13 pts 12 minutes ago 0
12 minutes ago

Yes, they finally said something, now haters can shut the hell up about them being quiet.

Share

-1

gookr1,509 pts 21 minutes ago 0
21 minutes ago

im so glad they spoke up. enough is enough. its time for change and im glad they used their voice to aid the cause for a better world. black lives matter.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND