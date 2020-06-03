Netizens express concern after seeing Park Bom at the '56th Grand Bell Awards'

Fans are concerned about Park Bom's well-being after seeing recent pictures of her at the '56th Grand Bell Awards.'

MK SPORTS

The solo singer was seen wearing a plaid outfit but elicited concern after netizens saw her changed visuals.

Since the disbandment of 2NE1, fans have been worried about Park Bom's surgeries and the effects they are having on her well being.





Comments include:

"Bom..."

"Please find strength."

"Who's her doctor? At this point, they have no conscience. They should be convincing her she doesn't need more surgery."

"Control yourself, plastic surgeons."

"People can't even write malicious comments on this."

"I really wish people would leave Park Bom alone."

"I feel bad for her."



"What are her friends doing? Why aren't they stopping her?"

What do you think of this situation?