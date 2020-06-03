41

13

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Netizens express concern after seeing Park Bom at the '56th Grand Bell Awards'

AKP STAFF

Fans are concerned about Park Bom's well-being after seeing recent pictures of her at the '56th Grand Bell Awards.'

MK SPORTS

The solo singer was seen wearing a plaid outfit but elicited concern after netizens saw her changed visuals. 

Since the disbandment of 2NE1, fans have been worried about Park Bom's surgeries and the effects they are having on her well being. 


Comments include:

"Bom..."

"Please find strength."

"Who's her doctor? At this point, they have no conscience. They should be convincing her she doesn't need more surgery."

"Control yourself, plastic surgeons."

"People can't even write malicious comments on this."

"I really wish people would leave Park Bom alone."

"I feel bad for her."

"What are her friends doing? Why aren't they stopping her?"

What do you think of this situation? 

  1. Park Bom
38 36,039 Share 76% Upvoted

22

edurance794 pts 58 minutes ago 2
58 minutes ago

Since when are plastic surgeons responsible for weight gain? We've been under a lot of stress during covid-19 lockdown. It is only normal to gain a few pounds :)

Share

2 more replies

21

memoriesk37 pts 50 minutes ago 0
50 minutes ago

I don't think she has had more plastic surgeries, I think she only gained more weight. that is all.

perhaps it is because of the quarantine, many ppl began to eat much more, right?!.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

CLC, Sorn, Seunghee, Yujin, Seungyeon, Eunbin, Elkie, Yeeun
CLC July comeback? (Possible evidence)
35 minutes ago   0   174

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND