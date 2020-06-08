Big Hit Entertainment announces strategic partnership with American company 'Kiswe' mobile

On June 9, Big Hit Entertainment officially announced their latest strategic partnership with American company 'Kiswe' mobile, dealing with live mobile streaming solutions.

The partnership will directly affect BTS's upcoming 'Bang Bang Con - The Live' coming to fans worldwide this June 14 online, a live online concert for fans airing via Big Hit Entertainment's fan community platform 'Weverse'. By partnering up with 'Kiswe', BTS will be providing fans with multi-view live streaming options for 'Bang Bang Con - The Live', consisting of camera-views from 6 unique angles. Fans will have the opportunity to choose whichever angle they would like to view the concert from.

In addition to the high-quality streaming options coming up for 'Bang Bang Con - The Live', Big Hit Entertainment plans on innovating the unique fan experience even further through this partnership with 'Kiswe' mobile.

Will you be watching BTS's 'Bang Bang Con' this coming weekend?