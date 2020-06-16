4

Netizens think former KARA member Nicole looks like Hani in these new updates

Former KARA member Nicole posted a new Instagram update that shows her looking healthy and happy.

The popular artist posted a series of selfies on June 16th. Her short bobbed hairstyle, along with her delicate facial features, attracted netizens' attention. Fans have been commenting on her new look, saying: 


"You look like Hani here."

"So pretty."

"Perfect body and perfect face." 

Nicole previously released a Japanese single album titled 'Champions' and is continuing to work hard on her promotions.

markel9000916 pts 6 minutes ago 0
6 minutes ago

I honestly thought she looked a bit like Dasom form sister with her haircut lol. Not a 1 for 1 but yeah.

Banabas68 pts 22 minutes ago 0
22 minutes ago

Thats racist

