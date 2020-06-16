BT21 stickers to be released on KakaoTalk

BTS's BT21 stickers will be released on KakaoTalk!

The announcement was made on the official BT21 sticker page along with a cute video and a caption that reads: "This isn't edited! This is real. BT21 emoticons are coming to Kakao! Use these honest stickers in Kakaotalk to your heart's content."





BT21 was developed by BTS and Kakaotalk's rival LINE. This exciting news has fans chattering excitedly about the new stickers that can be used in Korea's popular chatting app. However, the stickers are only available in Korea as of now. Will you be using them if they're offered for global users of the app as well?