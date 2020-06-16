[Album & MV Review] N.Flying – 'So, 通 (Communication)'

N.FLYING – 'SO, 通 (COMMUNICATION)'





Track List:





1. Oh really. *Title

2. FLOWER FANTASY

3. YOUTH

4. I’M GONNA

5. Last Song

6. E-YO





N.Flying has just dropped their newest EP, 'So, 通 (Communication).' It has six brand-new tracks, including the title track "Oh really." This is their seventh mini-album.

"Oh really." starts out kind of basic and sing-songy, sung to an acoustic guitar. When it hits the chorus it gets a whole lot better, as the vocals explode like a firework. A song with this title really needs a lot of attitude. Neither the title nor the intro gave me much hope for "FLOWER FANTASY." But after it found itself, it became a fairly good guitar-driven pop tune. As good as the last track was, I think I like "YOUTH" more. It's less sing-songy, and punchy and fun. It's pretty straight-ahead rock and roll and that is something I love to hear.

"I’M GONNA" is a more playful track. It's got funny ad-libs in between each line and just sounds like they're having a lot more fun. The song like this is refreshing after other more serious offerings. "Last Song," as you might guess from the title, is a ballad. With the vocals as pronounced as they are, it's more of a power ballad. It's okay if a little overwrought. "E-YO" is a high tempo pop tune. It's a little playful, a little serious. It has as much falsetto as you can handle. It's definitely no club banger.

This is a pretty solid collection of tunes. N. Flying has come a long way from where they started as a sort of nu-metal band. Now they've found new life re-inventing themselves, and they've put guitars front and center again. So, this isn't bad. Everything old is new again.

MV REVIEW

At its heart, N.Flying's newest MV reminds me of the music video for "Bboom Bboom" by Momoland.

You've got shots of the band playing, and shots of various members appearing on a TV infomercial. Yes, there's a little more going on than that --but not much.

What did impress me is that everything looked like it was supposed to. The phone booth on a lonely road at night was pretty convincing. The sound stage against a vast swath of nothing was also quite well done. And the infomercials looked as cheesy as the originals. Which might be the point.

So how does it stack up to the music video by Momoland? Well, I have a soft spot in my heart for that band, so it probably won't be quite as good. Not only that, but that was also the first time I saw a music video for a man like that, so there is that.

Other than that, this music video looks like it was a lot of fun to make, and didn't take itself too seriously. Definitely something to consider when giving this one a try.





Score







MV Relevance...........9

MV Production..........9

MV Concept..............8

MV SCORE: 8.6

Album Production.....8

Album Concept.........8

Tracklisting...............8

ALBUM SCORE: 8.0

OVERALL................8.3