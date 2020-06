ITZY now has over 200 million views on their debut MV.

"DALLA DALLA" was released on February 11th, 2019, as part of their debut single 'IT'z Different'. It got over 200 million views at around 10:30 AM KST on the 20th, hitting the point only a year and 4 months after its release.

Congratulations to ITZY! You can check out the MV once again above.