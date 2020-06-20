J.Y. Park gives business advice to former Wonder Girls member Yubin

J.Y. Park shared business advice with former Wonder Girls member Yubin.



On June 20th episode of tvN's 'ON & OFF', Yubin shared her daily life as the CEO of her own entertainment agency. After holding a meeting, Yubin called J.Y. Park and he gave some of the best business advice to Yubin. He said, "I believe running a business would be a great opportunity for you to grow, no matter what you do in the future." He continued, "CEO has to be cold and rational when it's needed. Everyone might be upset with you but that's how business works."

He ended the call on a positive note by saying he would love to gift her the latest large conference room displays. Check out the clip below.