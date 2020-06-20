5

Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 60 minutes ago

J.Y. Park gives business advice to former Wonder Girls member Yubin

AKP STAFF

J.Y. Park shared business advice with former Wonder Girls member Yubin

On June 20th episode of tvN's 'ON & OFF', Yubin shared her daily life as the CEO of her own entertainment agency. After holding a meeting, Yubin called J.Y. Park and he gave some of the best business advice to Yubin. He said, "I believe running a business would be a great opportunity for you to grow, no matter what you do in the future." He continued, "CEO has to be cold and rational when it's needed. Everyone might be upset with you but that's how business works." 

He ended the call on a positive note by saying he would love to gift her the latest large conference room displays. Check out the clip below. 

k_kid4,537 pts 1 minute ago 0
1 minute ago

It's true that a CEO does have to be cold and rational when it's necessary. I think that's why a lot of businesses fail, because a lot of people don't have the heart to be cold when you have to be.

