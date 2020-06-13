Baekhyun continues to slay with 'Delight' and ranks #1 on United World Chart

Baekhyun is continuing to take over charts.

He released his seceond mini-album 'Delight' recently, and it's ranked #1 on Media Traffic's United World Chart. This is in addition to ranking #1 on Hanteo, Synnara, Yes24, and Kyobo's daily charts. Title song "Candy" ranked #1 on Melon, Vibe, Genie, and Momople, and other songs such as "Bungee" and "Love Again" also ranked high within charts as well.

He also ranked #1 on 68 different countries on the iTunes Top Albums Chart, including USA, Canada, France, UAE, Argentina, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belarus, Bolivia, Brazil, Brunei, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Chile, Costa Rica, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Egypt, El Salvador, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Guatemala, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Laos, Luxembourg, Macau, Malaysia, Mauritius, Mexico, Mozambique, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Oman, Panama, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Taiwan, Thailand, Bahamas, Turkey, Ukraine, and Vietnam.

In China, it also ranked #1 on QQ Music's digital album sales chart, and was certified double-platinum within 3 hours and 38 minutes of its release. Baekhyun is the first Korean artist this year to be certified double platinum on QQ Music, and he later went on to be certified triple platinum. He also ranked #1 on Kugou Music and Kuwo Music.

Once again, congratulations to Baekhyun!