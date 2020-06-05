Netizens amused and impressed by the social distancing seating at the '56th Baeksang Arts Awards'

Netizens have expressed their amusement and praise for the social distancing seating at the '56th Baeksang Arts Awards' held on June 5 at the KINTEX Hall in Ilsan, Gyeonggi Province.

A picture of the venue has gained traction on an online community forum due to the spacing of the chairs. Although this is the safe and ideal way to arrange seating to limit the spread of Coronavirus, netizens couldn't help but make some fun-spirited jabs along the way, saying:

"You should give the attendees whiteboards and markers so they can doodle during the ceremony."

"LOL social distancing done well."

"This is so funny to me for some reason."

"Give them desks!"

"Wow LOL they must be so bored during the event."

