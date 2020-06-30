DAY6's Jae teases upcoming solo track 'Pacman'

DAY6's Jae has released a teaser image of his upcoming solo song "Pacman".



In the teaser image, Jae stands in the middle of a dirt road against a grassy hill. He'll be releasing "Pacman" under the name eaJ, which he also released "50 proof" under this past April.



In other news, the DAY6 member recently spoke up about JYP Entertainment's alleged lack of promotions for him.



Stay tuned for updates on Jae's "Pacman".

